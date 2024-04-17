FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Issued By Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.47.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.36 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

