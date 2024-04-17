FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 8,297,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

