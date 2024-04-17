IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 5.8%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

IEH Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

