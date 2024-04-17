Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.61 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00019605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and approximately $158.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00055608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,746,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,724,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

