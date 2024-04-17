Kaspa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.38 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $53.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,366,233,351 coins and its circulating supply is 23,366,233,584 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,359,956,105.960068. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12045007 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $49,387,376.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

