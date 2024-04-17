Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. 1,952,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

