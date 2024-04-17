LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LENZ. William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ LENZ traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 84,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,317. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

