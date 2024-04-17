Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.48.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.64. 2,633,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,374. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.