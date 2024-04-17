National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.5 %

GIL stock traded down C$1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.48. 208,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,410. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

