Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0929 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $623.99 million and $31.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.05 or 0.04890944 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00056039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09370489 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $35,635,699.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

