Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 150,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,928. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

