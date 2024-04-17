Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 3,440,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,119. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

