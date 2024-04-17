Opus Capital Group LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AVDV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.