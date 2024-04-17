Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 3.38% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FYLD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 33,141 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

