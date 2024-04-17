Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

SCHB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 988,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

