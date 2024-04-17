Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 674 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. 939,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,129. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

