Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

PEY stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.94. 1,053,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.58. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,700 shares of company stock worth $2,298,340. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

