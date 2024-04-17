Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,700 shares of company stock worth $2,298,340. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.