Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 662,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 322,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 6,806,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,603,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

