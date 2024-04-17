Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

EPM traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 332,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,563. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

