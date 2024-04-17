QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168,996.42

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $168,996.42 and approximately $89.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,076.25 or 1.00016785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010882 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144548 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.