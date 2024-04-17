Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.94.

TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 335,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

