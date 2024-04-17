Red Tortoise LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

