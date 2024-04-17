Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $37.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.82 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.