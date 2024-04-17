Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $37.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.82 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Insider Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share.

In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.