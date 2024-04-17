Research Analysts Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.46. 1,686,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,911. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.