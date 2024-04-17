Scotiabank Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$71.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$75.50 to C$71.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.88.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.44. The stock has a market cap of C$21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

