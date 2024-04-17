Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SMT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,761. The company has a market cap of C$169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.1355372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Metals

About Sierra Metals

In other news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13. Insiders sold 228,058 shares of company stock worth $141,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

