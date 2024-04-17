Steph & Co. Cuts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Steph & Co. cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 128,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,615. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

