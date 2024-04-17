Steph & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,071,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 707,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,095. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

