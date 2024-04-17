Steph & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.00. 319,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.