Steph & Co. Has $165,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,774,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.91. 518,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

