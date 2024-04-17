Steph & Co. Has $712,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

