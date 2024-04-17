Steph & Co. Invests $133,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Steph & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in VICI Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VICI Properties by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 4,058,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

