Steph & Co. Sells 1,494 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 10,021,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779,521. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

