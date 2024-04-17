Steph & Co. Sells 156 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

