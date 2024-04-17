Steph & Co. Sells 430 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,315,640. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.