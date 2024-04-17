Steph & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,007. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

