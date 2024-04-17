Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.15. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,474 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TAIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taitron Components

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.