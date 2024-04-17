TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

TRP traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$48.31. 6,941,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.46. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.98. The company has a market cap of C$50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1789916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In other news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

