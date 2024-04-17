TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$24.25 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.45.

Shares of T traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.69. 1,836,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The company has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.42.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.999543 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

