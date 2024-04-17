The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 86,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,459 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. 13,784,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.