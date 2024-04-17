Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 28.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $6.49 on Wednesday, reaching $548.06. The company had a trading volume of 897,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.