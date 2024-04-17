Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.59. 709,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

