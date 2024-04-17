Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $146.97. 269,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.