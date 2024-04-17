Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lifted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,235. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

