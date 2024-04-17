Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.99. 7,149,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.