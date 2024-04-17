Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.25. 564,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

