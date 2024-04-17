William Blair Comments on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 1,260,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,405. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.