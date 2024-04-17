Worldcoin (WLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $370.92 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $917.39 million and approximately $370.92 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00007814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,744,503 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 188,600,593.6621418 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 5.02772407 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $365,175,350.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

