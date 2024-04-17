Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,030,000 shares of company stock worth $4,810,700. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

