15,188 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.71. 1,525,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,415 shares of company stock worth $98,017,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

